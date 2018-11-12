Booze-fuelled Bolsover motorist was over three times the drink-drive limit

A booze-fuelled motorist who was caught at over three times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for 48 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Charlotte Bryant, 36, of Polyfields Lane, Bolsover, was spotted drifting into the centre of the road by police before she was stopped on Langer Lane, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were on patrol and came behind a vehicle driven by Bryant on Sunday, October 21, and the vehicle was drifting into the centre of the road and therefore officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant.

“She was described as smelling of alcohol and being under the influence of alcohol and as being argumentative and then apologetic with slurred speech.”

The defendant registered 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of breath.

Bryant, who has previous convictions including drink-driving, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on October 21.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the defendant has an issue with alcohol but she is not dependent.

Bryant, whose case was adjourned to consider a probation report, was sentenced on the following day on November 7.

She received a 12 month community order with a Drink Impaired Drivers programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Bryant must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 48 months but this can be reduced by 52 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.