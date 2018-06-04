Booze-fuelled wedding guest pays a heavy price for being drunk-and-disorderly

A boozed-up wedding guest who has apologised for being drunk-and-disorderly has been ordered to pay nearly £400.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 30, how Brett Paul Morris, 33, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, Matlock, was caught by police repeatedly attempting to get to a guest at a wedding function at the Whitworth Centre, on Dale Road North, at Darley Dale.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “Police were called to the Whitworth Centre after a male was reported to be kicking-off.

“He was found by police and he was continually attempting to get to a guest and he was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly.”

Roofer Morris, who has 13 previous convictions for 27 offences including five drunk-and-disorderly matters, pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public after the incident on April 27.

The defendant told the court: “I’m sorry. It was my friend’s wedding and I had too much to drink and I have no excuse.”

He added that he drinks mainly at weekends but he does not drink as much these days but he had drunk too much at his workmate’s wedding.

Magistrates fined Morris £280 and he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.