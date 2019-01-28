Booze-plagued Chesterfield man who attacked his disabled partner is put behind bars

A boozed-fuelled man who recognises he has major drink issues has been jailed after he attacked his disabled partner while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 24 how David Claridge, 55, of Flamsteed Crescent, Chesterfield, unleashed an awful, abusive assault on his partner at her home on Annesley Close, Chesterfield.

Court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the complainant provided a statement that the defendant had been drinking and was shouting at the TV before he attacked her dog and then grabbed her by the throat and threatened her while she was on the sofa.

Mrs Allsop added that the complainant said Claridge began punching her legs because he knows she struggles with a disability but she managed to get him off her.

However, Claridge grabbed her by the neck and punched her again, according to Mrs Allsop, before she temporarily got away.

Mrs Allsop described the incident as domestic abuse and that the complainant has been assessed as being of medium risk of domestic violence after previous police call-outs.

The complainant stated that she was in shock because she thought that Claridge loved her and she added that she has been dependent upon him because of her disabilities.

Claridge told police they had both been drinking and he was angry and he wanted to shut her up and he claimed he had not punched her.

But the defendant, who has previous convictions,pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on January 5.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “They are great together when things are going well and when things are not going well it is quite toxic.

“The issue being that they both drink and they drink to excess.”

Mr Brint added: “He has admitted he was far drunker than she was and drink played a massive factor and it is something he bitterly regrets.”

Claridge understands alcohol is a major issue, according to Mr Brint, and even though he cannot recall exactly what happened he accepts what the complainant has said.

Mr Brint said the complainant is worried about Claridge and wants the relationship to continue but the defendant cannot believe he acted this way and he does not want to put himself in a position where it happens again.

Magistrates sentenced Claridge to 16 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.