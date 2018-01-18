Boozed-up crash driver is banned

A repeat drink-driver who was in a collision while driving without insurance has been banned from the road.

Farmer Ashley Pemberton, 30, of Creswell Road, Cuckney, was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Common Lane, at Shirebrook, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on January 9.

Angela Hadfield, prosecuting, said the driver of the other vehicle said Pemberton came over his side of the road and hit the rear end of his vehicle but there were no injuries. Pemberton failed a roadside drink-drive test and a further test while he was in custody. He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and to driving without insurance after the incident in November. Denny Lau, defending, said Pemberton had consumed four pints and his reading was “not the highest”.

Pemberton, who has a previous drink-drive conviction, was given a 12 month community order with rehabilitation and must take part in a drink-drive group programme. He was fined £600 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for four years.