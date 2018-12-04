Brits bring in the experts to spruce up their homes for Christmas

Brits bring in extra help to spruce up their home for Christmas.
House-proud Brits are opting to use professional help to spruce the home ready for Christmas Day, according to new research.

A survey of 1,009 UK homeowners carried out by leading household appliances retailer, AppliancesDirect.co.uk, revealed that 42% of Brits hire domestic help when it comes to preparing the home for Christmas Day.

In fact, they are willing to splash out £125 on average for professional help in the home in the lead up to the festivities. Of those who do bring in the experts for a number of jobs in the home for Christmas, more than one in three (39%) said they will have their oven cleaned by a professional.

This was followed by 27% who decide to get their Christmas tree dressed by an expert and one in five (20%) who opt to have a deep clean of the home done by a professional service.

Cooking the turkey was also on the list, as 18% confessed to having brought in a chef to help teach this.

In fifth place, 16% said that they hire a removal company ahead of the festive celebrations.