Burglary victim feels unsafe in his home after a shed raid in Shirebrook

A burglary victim has been left feeling unsafe in his own home after a desperate drug-user raided his garden shed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Ian Thomas, 31, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, targeted the shed at property in Shirebrook after he had left a nearby friend’s home.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant went to work on October 9 and came home in the early afternoon and saw his shed door was open.”

The complainant examined CCTV footage from his home, according to Mrs Allsop, and he saw a male wandering around a field at the back of his garden before coming to his shed.

Mrs Allsop added that the complainant noticed his Makita impact drive, charger and battery pack were missing from the shed.

The complainant said in a personal victim statement that it is the third time he has been a victim of crime this year and fears he is being targeted and he does not feel safe in his own home.

He stated: “It’s the third time we have been the victim of a crime this year and we are feeling like we’re being targeted and we don’t feel safe in our own home and our own community and we never feel we can rest easy.”

The complainant urged the court to take action against Thomas.

Thomas admitted the burglary to police and he said he had come from a friend’s house on the same street and went over a field and went into the shed after he claimed it was open.

He added that he had sold the stolen items for £20 to an unknown person because he has a £40 a week drug habit and his benefits at the time were only £80 every two weeks.

Thomas, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to entering the shed as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Thomas has been living as a homeless person but has recently been allowed to stay with his sister for a couple of weeks.

She added that he became homeless after a relationship broke down and after his child was born last year and he was subject to benefits sanctions.

Mrs Page said Thomas was also drug dependent and was relying on alcohol.

She said: “He’s tried to deal with this but it’s almost impossible when he was homeless.”

Thomas’s case was adjourned to consider a probation report but he failed to return to court for sentencing on November 13 and a warrant has had to be issued for his arrest.