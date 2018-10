Firefighters were mobilised to a flat fire in Belper.

Crews from Belper and Alfreton arrived at the property on Gregory’s Way, Far Laund at around 10.11am this morning (Wednesday, October 24).

Firefighters were called to Gregory's Way. Pic: Google Images.

On arrival it was found that the smoke was caused by burnt cooking.

Access was gained by firefigters using a short extension ladder and the flat was ventilated using PPV fan.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt.