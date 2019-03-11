Derbyshire firm chooses contractor to build state-of-the-art £9m conferencing centre

Hazelwood company Lubrizol has chosen a contractor to build a new £9m high-tech conferencing centre to strengthen its place at the forefront of the global specialist chemicals industry.

The Nether Lane firm has taken three years to plan and design the project, which will see the creation of a split-level, high-tech meeting and training facility built into the hillside.

And this week it announced Little Eaton-based G F Tomlinson will be the lead contractors.

Simon Griffiths, general manager of Lubrizol Hazelwood, said: “We’re delighted to announce G F Tomlinson as the lead contractors on this project, further strengthening our commitment to using local suppliers wherever possible.

“This is a world-class facility that will have been designed and built in the heart of Derbyshire, and which will help Lubrizol to grow and stay at the forefront of our industry in the 70 countries we operate in across the globe.”

He said the ‘cutting-edge development’ would also safeguard the future of this site, which Lubrizol has occupied for more than 70 years.

The new building - designed by Derby architects Morrison Design - will accommodate up to 200 people in six flexible conference areas which, thanks to retractable stadium-style seating, can be converted into an auditorium setting in front of a large, floor-to-ceiling cinema-style screen.

It will be energy efficient, boasting a glass frontage, a living roof and intelligent lighting, heating and technology controls which automatically respond to the number of people using the building.

Lubrizol has also developed a wildlife management plan to increase the biodiversity of the site, which is already home to 75 species of birds and animals.

G F Tomlinson has worked with Lubrizol before and managing director Andy Sewards said it was ‘fantastic to work together once again’.

He said: “It’s a privilege to be delivering this state-of-the-art, flagship facility, which will create a collaborative and stimulating environment for both staff and visitors at the centre of Lubrizol’s operations in Europe.”

Work is due to begin in the coming months and expected to be completed by mid-2020.