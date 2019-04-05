Jobs with Aldi, Amazon, Tesco, McDonald's and more now available in Derbyshire
Supermarkets, restaurants, car dealerships and pubs are all looking for staff right now in Derbyshire.
Friday 05 April 2019 11:45
If you're looking for work, full or part-time, check out these latest vacancies.
1. Aldi
The award-winning supermarket giant is looking for store managers and assistant store managers at various stores in Derbyshire. Details: https://bit.ly/2WL1lNO
2. McDonald's
The fast food giant is looking for staff in Chesterfield, Ripley, Ilkeston, Matlock, Langley Mill and Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2i0gyGj
3. Pendragon PLC
The motor group has vacancies at its Chesterfield BMW and Chesterfield MINI dealerships, as well as roles at its Annesley head office, especially in finance and accounts. Details: https://bit.ly/2NKwD6z
4. Tesco
The supermarket giant is looking for a customer delivery driver in Chesterfield and a night team worker in Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2FHMFZq
