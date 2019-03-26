Pub chain has jobs on tap in Derbyshire
Pub chain Marston's is looking for staff at numerous pubs across Derbyshire.
The company is looking for bar and kitchen staff as well as offering pub management roles and senior positions within the business itself.
1. Hollingwood Hotel, Chesterfield
There is an opening to become pub business manager at this venue. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
Louise Cooper
jpimedia
2. Six Halts, Chesterfield
This pub needs a new assistant manager. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
Google Earth
other
3. The Little Castle, Chesterfield
This pub is after a new line chef. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
Google Earth
other
4. The Bridge Inn, Duffield
There is a vacancy for an assistant manager at this pub. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
Google Earth
other
View more