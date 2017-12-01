Search

REVEALED: The full list of Natwest and RBS branches set to close

editorial image

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 259 Natwest and RBS branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.

A total of 62 RBS branches and 197 NatWest outlets will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected. 

What Natwest and RBS branches are closing?

North England 

 Barnard Castle 

 Bawtry 

 Brigg 

 Broomhill Sheffield 

 Cleckheaton 

 Cottingham 

 Dinnington 

 Driffield 

 Ferryhill 

 Firth Park Sheffield 

 Gainsborough 

 Guisborough 

 Heckmondwike 

 Hillsborough Sheffield 

 Hornsea 

 Hoyland 

 Hull 

 Hessle Road 

 Immingham 

 Millhouses Sheffield 

 Newton Aycliffe 

 Penistone 

 Peterlee  

Pickering  

Pocklington  

Richmond Yorks  

Ripon  

Skelmersdale  

Stocksbridge  

Stokesley  

Thorne  

Whitby Yorks  

Woodseats Sheffield  

Yarm  

Midlands and East 

Bearwood  

Beccles  

Benfleet Bilston  

Birmingham Broad Street  

Birmingham Frederick Street  

Birmingham National Exhibition Centre  

Bridgnorth  

Canvey Island  

Chipping Norton  

Didcot  

Diss  

Fordhouses  

Wolverhampton  

Gorleston-on-Sea  

Great Baddow Chelmsford  

Holt  

Hunstanton  

Kidlington  

Kingswinford  

Knowle Solihull  

Narborough  

Newport Shropshire  

North Walsham  

Oundle  

Oxford North  

Princes Risborough  

Royston Herts  

Saffron Walden  

Shenfield & Hutton  

South Woodham Ferrers  

St. Ives Cambs  

Stamford  

Thetford  

Thorpe Bay  

Wantage  

Witham Essex  

South West and Wales 

Ammanford 

 Axminster 

 Basingstoke 

 Chineham 

 Bideford 

 Bishops Cleeve 

 Bodmin 

 Bristol Blackboy Hill 

 Bude 

 Cardiff North 

 Cardiff University Hospital of Wales 

 Cardigan 

 Caversham 

 Chard 

 Chepstow 

 Chew Magna 

 Chipping Sodbury 

 Cowbridge Vale of Glamorgan 

 Crediton 

 Crewkerne 

 Crownhill Plymouth 

 Dartmouth 

 Dolgellau 

 Exeter University of Exeter 

 Hanham 

 Helston 

 Holsworthy 

 Hungerford 

 Ilfracombe 

 Keynsham 

 Lampeter 

 Liskeard 

 Llandeilo 

 Lydney 

 Maesteg 

 Marlborough 

 Melksham 

 Milford Haven 

 Mortimer 

 Mumbles Swansea 

 Nailsea 

 Narberth 

 Newquay Cornwall Bank Street 

 Okehampton 

 Pembroke 

 Pencoed 

 Plympton 

 Porthcawl 

 Portsmouth Anchorage Park 

 Ross-on-Wye 

 Rumney Cardiff 

 Sherborne 

 Shirehampton 

 Sidmouth 

 South Molton 

 St. Ives Cornwall 

 Talbot Green 

 Teignmouth 

 Thatcham 

 Totnes 

 Treforest Estate 

 University Branch Reading 

 University of The West of England Bristol 

 Wadebridge 

 Wallingford 

 Wareham 

 West Swindon 

 Whitchurch Cardiff 

 Winterbourne 

 Wootton Bassett 

London and South East 

 Acton 

 Aldwych 

 Banstead 

 Barnes 

 Battle 

 Billingshurst 

 Blackheath & Westcombe Park 

 Brentford Middlesex 

 Brighton London Road 

 Burgess Hill 

 Chalfont St. Peter 

 Chesham 

 Cobham Surrey 

 Cranleigh 

 Crowborough 

 Earl’s Court 

 East Sheen 

 Guildford 

 Woodbridge Hill 

 Hailsham 

 Hampden Park Eastbourne 

 Harpenden 

 Haslemere 

 Hatch End 

 Hatfield 

 Heathfield 

 Henfield 

 Holborn Circus 

 Horley 

 Hounslow Blenheim Place 

 Langley Berks 

 Littlehampton 

 Midhurst 

 Morden 

 New Covent Garden Fruit Market 

 Northwood 

 Peacehaven 

 Petworth 

 Pinner 

 Portslade & West Hove 

 Radlett 

 Rayners Lane 

 Reigate 

 Rye 

 Sandhurst Berks 

 Seaford 

 Shepherds Bush South 

 Norwood 

 Southfields 

 Stockwell 

 Storrington 

 Tring 

 Wadhurst 

 Wandsworth 

 Ware 

 West Byfleet 

 West Ealing 

 Wimbledon Village 

 Worthing 38 Goring Road 

Scotland 

 Castlebay 

 Inveraray 

 Kyle Mallaig 

 Pitlochry 

 Annan 

 Gretna 

 Langholm 

 Lockerbie 

 Glasgow Business Centre 

 Stepps 

 Airdrie 

 Bellshill 

 Biggar 

 Carnwath 

 Douglas (Lanarkshire) 

 Larkhall 

 Lesmahagow 

 Strathaven 

 Tannochside 

 Campbeltown 

 Kilbirnie 

 Kilwinning 

 Renfrew 

 Rothesay 

 Saltcoats 

 Hamilton 

 Cadzow Street 

 Linlithgow 

 Alloa 

 Bannockburn 

 Bridge of Allan 

 Dunblane 

 Kinross 

 Bonnyrigg 

 Dunbar 

 Duns 

 Eyemouth 

 Hawick 

 Jedburgh 

 Melrose 

 North Berwick 

 Penicuik 

 Selkirk 

 Aberdeen Bridge of Don 

 Banff 

 Dyce 

 Ellon 

 Huntly 

 Nairn 

 Turriff 

 Comrie 

 Dundee 

 Stobswell 

 Montrose 

 Perth South Street 

 Aviemore 

 Beauly 

 Grantown-on-Spey 

 Inverness 

 Queensgate (business branch) 

 Tain Tongue 

 Wick 

 Aberfeldy 