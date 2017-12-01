Buxton show for The Houghton Weavers

Folk legends The Houghton Weavers will be sharing their music, humour and audience participation with Derbyshire fans.
The top trio perform at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on December 9.
Tony Berry, David Littler and Steve Millington - have performed thousands of concerts, recorded more than 30 albums and starred in several of their own BBC radio and TV series.
Tickets £19, concessions available. Call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org
Almost Done!
Registering with Belper News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.