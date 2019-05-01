Can you spot the second owl in this Derbyshire wildife photograph?

Peak District photographer Villager Jim has sent us this lovely picture of an owl and a hare.

But there is more to the picture than meets the eye at first. Unless you have eagle eyes you will probably have to visit his Facebook page and see the full size image to spot it.

Jimm writes: “Thought I would start the week off with a smile, Please please pass this round your friends and family and make them smile. Ok so a little owl and a hare is pretty special?

But thats not what makes the shot. Look closely then all will become apparent. Hope it made you smile as much as I did when i got home and put on the big screen.”

Visit Villager Jim’s Facebook page here to see the full size picture..

