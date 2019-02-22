Cannabis grower is given a custodial sentence after he is caught with plants at his home

A drug-user who was caught with cannabis plants at his home by police has been sentenced to 12 weeks of custody.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 19 how Mark Pierce, 43, of Wellington Street, Ripley, was found with a cultivation of cannabis in a bedroom at his home.

Pictured is Mark Pierce, of Wellington Street, Ripley, who has been jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted producing cannabis plants.

Prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said: “Police were in the progress of investigating a different matter and had reason to search an address at Wellington Street and they discovered a cannabis cultivation upstairs in a bedroom with plants being grown with hydroponics and heat lamps.”

Police described the whole layout including one room with 19 plants about 30cm to 35cm tall.

The plants had been grown from seed, according to police, and above them were reflective light holders with bulbs fitted on a ballast with a timer switch and a filter and ducting which went into a chimney.

It was described as a hydroponic set-up by police and the potential yield from the plants was worth thousands of pounds, according to Ms Barrett.

Pictured is an example of a cannabis plant.

Pierce, who is currently serving a custodial sentence for another matter, pleaded guilty to producing 19 cannabis plants after his arrest in August.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin conceded that Pierce does have an unenviable criminal record but most of his previous offences are not drug-related.

Mr Meakin said the class B drugs were primarily for Pierce’s personal use to help wean himself off medication that he was taking to help with insomnia but it had been leaving him delirious.

He added that if there had been too much cannabis for Pierce to use personally he might have sold some on socially to friends.

Magistrates sentenced Pierce to 12 weeks of custody to be served concurrently with his on-going custodial sentence.

Pierce was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.