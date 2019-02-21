Car seized after being used to annoy neighbours and attract attention in Belper Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have seized a car in Belper. They tweeted: "Tazzing around, annoying residents and attracting attention to himself. Silly when you have no insurance and no licence." Car seized Samurai sword thug is spared from jail after he brandished the terrifying weapon in a Derbyshire street