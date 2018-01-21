Casualty rescued from car after serious crash on Derbyshire road

A casualty has been rescued from a car after a serious crash in Derbyshire this morning.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the B6179 Derby Road outside Denby Pottery, Denby, shortly after 5am.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said crews from Ripley and Alfreton along with Nottingham Road's major rescue unit attended the scene.

The spokesman said at 9.15am: "We've now left the incident.

"A casualty was rescued from a vehicle by the fire service and left in the care of the ambulance service."

Their condition is not known.

The rescue operation - which took three hours - was described as 'highly challenging' by firefighters.

The B6179 Derby Road is now fully open.