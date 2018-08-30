Check out The Opera Boys live in Derbyshire

Leading tenors from London’s West End will be airing music ranging from opera to pop when they perform in Derbyshire.

The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world for the past five years with their show which combines powerful music with light-hearted entertainment.

This month they bring their show to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre where they will be performing on Thursday, September 6.

Making opera accessible to the masses, The Opera Boys combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right. Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York. They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John, and in 2015 one of the boys appeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, performing to a global audience of 200 million, and placing a very respectable 4th in the competition!

Together the boys have performed in theatres and concert halls throughout the UK and have been lucky enough to travel all over the world performing their show.

They have been invited to perform at a number of prestigious events including the 10th anniversary of the world’s most famous cruise ship, Cunard’s superliner Queen Mary 2, and the inaugural voyage of P&O’s largest cruise ship Britannia, launched by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Opera Boys’ concert in Chesterfield on September 6 starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £21.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk