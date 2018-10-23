Chesterfield fines defaulter is narrowly spared from being put behind bars

A man who has failed to pay hundreds of pounds in court fines has narrowly been spared from being put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 18 how Kevin Keith Johns, 30, of South Crescent, Duckmanton, Chesterfield, appeared in court for the non-payment of a £340 fine from August, 2015, and for the non-payment of a £148 fine from August, 2014.

Johns had already been made subject to a suspended prison sentence pending payments on both accounts, according to the court, but there had been a failure to pay off the money owed.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint accepted that Johns was subsequently facing a 14 day committal to prison but he said Johns had undergone a “seismic change” in circumstances and he is now employed and able to pay the owed money.

Magistrates, who told Johns that Mr Brint had just kept him out of prison, ordered him to pay £100 by October 19 and £50 every week afterwards staring from October 26.

They further suspended custody pending due payments.