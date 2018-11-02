Chesterfield teenage driver is fined after colliding with a cyclist who suffered a broken leg

A careless teenage motorist has been fined after she collided into a cyclist who suffered a broken leg.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Friday, November 2, how Taran Feltham, 18, of Hall Drive, at Sutton Scarsdale, Chesterfield, was driving a VW Beetle when she was involved in the collision with a cyclist on Mansfield Road, at Heath.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The cyclist was on a peddle cycle travelling on Mansfield Road at the Shire Lane junction at Heath.

“He said he was approaching Shire Lane and intending to turn right and he moved into the middle of the road with his arm out while wearing a high visibility top.

“He states he was aware of the VW Beetle coming to a stop at the give-way of a junction and after turning right it accelerated away and it took him over the bonnet and he fell into the road.”

Mrs Allsop added that the cyclist suffered a fractured right femur or thigh bone after the collision on July 28.

The cyclist stated that he has suffered a serious injury which will take a long time to recover and there had been doubts whether he would walk properly again or be able to lead an active lifestyle.

However, he accepted it was an accident and he hopes that Feltham is more careful in future.

Feltham told police she did not see the cyclist and she felt her view may have been obstructed.

She pleaded guilty to driving with due care and attention.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “It was described that she was doing somewhere in the region of 10mph with no evidence of her driving at speed or driving excessively and as the victim says it was an accident.”

Feltham stopped at the scene and remained there until treatment could be administered to the cyclist, according to Mr Gittins.

Mr Gittins also explained that Feltham’s insurance company operates a monitoring system for young drivers and prior to the collision Feltham had received nothing but “all good” results on her monthly reports.

He said: “She is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed about what’s taken place.”

Magistrates fined Feltham £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with five points.