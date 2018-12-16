Chilly start to the day in Derbyshire but milder dry weather to come

The Met Office has forecast a chilly start to Sunday, December 16, across Derbyshire but it should become milder, dry and fine as the day unfolds.

Some sunshine is expected but it is likely to turn cloudier by the finish of the day.

By this evening and tonight, the Met Office says it will be mostly cloudy with some rain showers moving eastwards but it should turn drier with some clear spells.

Temperatures could fall as low as four degrees centigrade with highs of seven degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.