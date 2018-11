A cloned lorry "full to the brim" with stolen boilers was stopped by Derbyshire Police on the M1.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ said two people have now been arrested during the operation overnight.

The stolen boilers.

The boilers where stolen from a heavy goods vehicle in Staffordshire - the property has now been recovered.

A spokesman said: "Welcoming committee arranged for their arrival into Derbyshire. Two arrested. Property and vehicle recovered."