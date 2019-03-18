Cocaine-fuelled Derbyshire motorist is caught over the drug-drive limit by police

A cocaine-fuelled motorist has been banned from the road for three years after she was caught over the drug-drive limit.

Lucy Shirley, 36, of Brunswood, at Matlock Bath, was stopped by police on Dale Road, at Matlock, and officers carried out a roadside drugs swipe because they thought they could smell cannabis in the vehicle.

Pictured is an example of class A controlled drug cocaine.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on March 12: “Miss Shirley was subject to a routine stop-check on November 21, last year.

“Officers could smell cannabis in the vehicle and she was asked for a roadside swipe and it was positive with the presence of cocaine and she provided a sample of blood.”

Shirley registered 59 microgrammes per litre of blood when the legal limit is 10 microgrammes, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added that there was also evidence of 79 microgrammes of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood which has a legal limit of 50 microgrammes.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Hairdresser Shirley, who has a previous drink-driving conviction, pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit for cocaine after the incident on November 21, last year.

She also admitted committing the offence while she was still subject to a conditional discharge which had been imposed for a theft.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said there has been no offending since Shirley was caught drug-driving.

He added that there were no aggravating features regarding Shirley’s manner of driving at the time that she was stopped by police.

Mr Sowter also explained that Shirley has been a previous drug-user but she has been into rehabilitation and has had an implant fitted preventing her from using drugs any more.

Magistrates fined Shirley £200 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years.