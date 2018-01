Make sure you wrap up warm as cold, grey day is expected according to the Met office.

There will be widespread low cloud, giving hill fog and occasional drizzle with perhaps some icy conditions at high levels. Temperatures will reach a high of 4 °C.

It will remain similar into the evening, with most urban areas dry, whilst drizzly and foggy over hills. Sporadic outbreaks of rain are likely towards the end of the night. Minimum temperature 2 °C.