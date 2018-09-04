Concern growing for Derbyshire pensioner missing for more than a month

Police are re-appealing for information about a Derbyshire man who has been missing for more than a month.

Anthony Ward, 70, was last seen on Main Street, Morton, on Thursday August 2.

Mr Ward, who is known as Tony, went missing on August 2 and officers have released images of the last known sighting of him, caught on CCTV in Stretton Road, Morton, walking towards the A61 at 11.10pm that evening.

Tony, who has links to Belper where he previously lived, is a keen walker and was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, dark trousers and light coloured shoes. He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with greying hair.

Officers are extremely concerned for the well-being of Tony, who was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, said: “We are hoping these new images will help jog someone’s mind that may have seen Tony either that night or in the days following his disappearance.

“We are very concerned about Tony and would urge anyone who thinks they have any information, no matter how trivial is may seem, to get in contact.

“I would also like to pass on my thanks, and the thanks of the family, to the people of Morton. Their tireless help and dedication in the search for Tony has been exceptional and shows the true meaning of community spirit.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the incident number 445-030818, by calling 101, sending a private message to Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook, by direct messaging @DerPolContact on Twitter, or by filling in the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.