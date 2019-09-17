Consultation on plans for 1,200 homes development on Derbyshire site

Residents have been invited to a public consultation to see developers plans for 1,200 homes on the controversial Cinderhill site.

Leading land regeneration company Harworth Group plc is inviting local residents to a public consultation event on Monday (September 23) to present their proposals for the development of land to the north of Denby, known as Cinderhill.



The event, to take place between 4pm and 8pm at John Flamsteed School, will showcase proposals for the redevelopment of restored mining land that comprises a new residential development, as well as employment land, a village centre and primary school, together with new areas of public open space and landscaping.

The site has already been allocated for a comprehensive mixed use development scheme in the adopted Amber Valley Local Plan 2006 under Policy ER2 and is located outside of the Green Belt, bar a proposed access from Street Lane. The proposed development includes:

• Up to 1,200 new homes, incorporating a mix of house types, to include affordable housing; • Employment land (approximately 5 hectares); • A Village Centre (approximately 1.4 hectares); • A new Primary School (approximately 1.1 hectares); • Vehicular and pedestrian access from Derby Road, Park Hall Road and Street Lane; and • New areas of public open space, landscaping and surface water attenuation.

Tim Love, Executive Director of Central Services at Harworth Group plc, said: “The Cinderhill site has been vacant for decades right next to the A38 and we believe that we’ve come up with a sensible proposal to finally give it a new lease of life. Amber Valley Council has made clear that they want development sites brought forward on previously developed land and for any proposals to offer an appropriate range of housing for local people.

"We believe we’ve met this challenge head on with our proposals and we want as many people from Denby and the surrounding areas to come to the event and see the plans for themselves.” More details of the event can be found on the site’s website at cinderhillregen.co.uk. The plans shown on the 23rd will also be uploaded to the website on the same day for those residents unable to make the event."