Convict on loose after escaping Derbyshire prison

A prisoner is at large after escaping a Derbyshire prison.

On Tuesday, August 21, Robert Barone failed to return from temporary release where he had been out of the prison on authorised leave.

Barone, 44, was due back at HMP Sudbury at 6pm but failed to return.

Barone was convicted at Chester Crown Court for wounding with intent in 2014 he was sentenced eight years imprisonment.

His conditional release date was set for 19/09/2018. He has links to the Stoke on Trent area.

Barone is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and with short brown hair.

If you have any information that could help relocate him, contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.