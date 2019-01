A convict who was on the run from Derbyshire's open prison for more than a month has been found.

Mark Underwood, 36, who absconded from HMP Sudbury on December 16, was arrested in Leicestershire yesterday.

Underwood was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery at Leicester Crown Court in 2015 and sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to locate him."