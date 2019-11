Police have urged drivers to avoid a major Derbyshire road after a crash caused 'long tailbacks'.

Traffic is backed up on the A38 southbound, leading on to the Little Eaton island.

Police have asked drivers avoid the area.

Queues go back to just after the Coxbench turning.

"Please avoid the area where possible whilst recovery takes place," said a spokesman for Derbyshire Police.

