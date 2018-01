A crash involving a car and a lorry caused the closure of a section of the M1 for more than three hours last night.

The collision happened just before 7pm on the M1 northbound at junction 25 within the roadworks.

At one point there was four miles of queuing traffic and delays of around 90 minutes, Highways England said.

One lane was reopened at about 8pm and the other two lanes reopened at about 9pm.

Details of any injuries have not been released.