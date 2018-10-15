Crich Tramway Village seeks local hero for Starlight Extravaganza role

Crich Tramway Village will hold its annual Starlight Extravaganza from Monday to Saturday, October 29 to November 3.

It is an opportunity to see the village lit up in dazzling displays of colour and ride vintage trams in the dark.

The lights will be switched on at 5.30pm on the Monday by the winner of a competition to find a local hero from nominations by the public.

There will be more events throughout the week, including visits by costumed Halloween and superhero characters, and book signings with local children’s author Sue Wilkins.

On November 2, visitors can book to have afternoon tea with the Mad Hatter and Alice in Wonderland and enjoy a glow in the dark disco.

For more information, go to https://goo.gl/qhHWbW.

Nominations for local heroes will be considered by a panel of judges and a winner will be selected for public recognition.

Village spokesperson Amanda Blair said: “In the past we’ve had some wonderful nominees from people who worked tirelessly for charities, people who had overcome personal difficulties and carers.

“We think it is fantastic to let a local hero become a celebrity for an evening and get the recognition they deserve.”

To make a nomination, download, complete and return a form from the website above by Sunday, October 21.