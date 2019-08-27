17-year-old biker on cannabis arrested after 'flying towards police with no lights on' in Belper

A reckless 17-year-old was caught careering a motorbike round Belper while under the influence of cannabis.

Derbyshire Roads Police said they were 'out looking for drink and drug drivers' in the town, but 'sometimes they find us'.

@DerbyshireRPU

"Bike comes flying towards us with no lights on," tweeted @DerbyshireRPU. "17 year old rider under the influence of cannabis detected by @DrugWipeUK."

The teenager was arrested and a blood sample was obtained by officers.

