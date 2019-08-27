17-year-old biker on cannabis arrested after 'flying towards police with no lights on' in Belper

A reckless 17-year-old was caught careering a motorbike round Belper while under the influence of cannabis.
Derbyshire Roads Police said they were 'out looking for drink and drug drivers' in the town, but 'sometimes they find us'.
"Bike comes flying towards us with no lights on," tweeted @DerbyshireRPU. "17 year old rider under the influence of cannabis detected by @DrugWipeUK."
The teenager was arrested and a blood sample was obtained by officers.
