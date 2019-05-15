A booze-fuelled cannabis smoking mum has been fined after attacking her son

A mum who had been drinking and smoking cannabis has been fined and given a community order after she attacked her son.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 8 how Donna Jennings, 40, of Leamoor Avenue, Somercotes, Alfreton, kicked out at her 21-year-old son, grabbed him and punched him.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant gave a statement to the police and he said he lives with his mum who has issues with alcohol, cannabis and inhaling lighter fluid giving her mental health and anger problems.”

Mrs Allsop added that the defendant had been screaming and shouting throughout the day and her son asked her to calm down repeatedly.

The complainant went into his mother’s room, according to Mrs Allsop, and she slammed the door and trapped his arm and he returned to his bedroom.

But Mrs Allsop said that later they both came out of the their bedrooms and the defendant charged at her son, kicking out at him and she grabbed his hand.

As the defendant’s son walked away she insulted him and she eventually stopped kicking out but she punched him to the top of his arm and shoulder.

Jennings told police she had consumed three cans of alcohol and had smoked a joint of cannabis and said she could not remember what had happened.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on March 27.

She also admitted failing to surrender to court having been released on bail during proceedings in April.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Jennings and her son have a difficult relationship and it can be volatile from both sides.

He added that Jennings has suffered with a child care issue and from a previous abusive relationship.

He added: “She is aware she is going through a difficult time and there are challenges with drugs and alcohol and she is working with her GP.”

Jennings was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.