A booze-troubled shoplifter who struck three times has been put behind bars

A serial thief has been jailed after he struck three times in three months and breached a suspended prison sentence order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 18 how Adam Coupland, 38, of Market Place, South Normanton, struck at a Post Office store, in Eckington, at an Asda store, in Chesterfield, and at the Original Factory Shop, in Staveley.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said during the Post Office theft he stole three bottles of wine valued at £18 which were not recovered and at Asda he stole meat worth £48.92 which was again not recovered.

Mrs Allsop added that he was also seen stealing a gilet top valued at £35 from the Original Factory Shop but he was confronted by staff and the clothing was recovered.

Coupland admitted the offences to police and stated that he had issues with alcohol.

He pleaded guilty to the thefts from the Post Office, on Southgate, Eckington, in March, from Asda, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, in April, and from the Original Factory Shop, on Market Place, Staveley, in May.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “At the time of the offences he was an alcoholic and he had no money and was homeless and he was down with mental health problems and he went down some dark paths.”

She added that he was associating with people who encouraged him to offend.

Ms Simpson said: “All of these offences are underpinned by his alcohol issues which he has had for some time.”

Magistrates sentenced Coupland to 26 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £66.92 compensation.