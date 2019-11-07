A boozy-motorist was caught by police after she was spotted driving at speed

A boozy motorist who decided to drive home after drinking wine at a friend’s address was caught over the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Laura Whysall, 37, of Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, was spotted by a police officer allegedly driving above the 30mph speed limit before she was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was 12.45am, in the morning, on October 18, when an officer on patrol on Station Road, Killamarsh, saw a Toyota driving above the 30mph speed limit.

“As it passed a junction it accelerated away and police followed and it continued at speed to a roundabout and drove to Rotherham Road and the vehicle stopped on Sherwood Road.”

Whysall told police she had been at a friend’s address and she said had consumed a couple of glasses of wine.

The defendant registered 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Tearful Whysall said: “I am really sorry. I was speeding just to get home really and I know I should not have done it.

“I did it just to get home and I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

Magistrates fined Whysall £196 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 14 months but her ban can be reduced by 15 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.