A Derbyshire man has been accused of causing death by driving without due care and attention

A man has been accused of causing death by driving a BMW without due care and attention.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 30, that Arran William Sam Pickering, 27, has been charged with causing the death of Keith Shelton by driving without due care and attention.

Court hearing.

Mr Pickering, of Cressy Road, Alfreton, is alleged to have committed the offence on Alfreton Road, at Codnor, on November 30, in 2017. Mr Shelton died on December 31, 2017, according to the court.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The case has been adjourned for a further hearing at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on February 20.

Mr Pickering was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing.