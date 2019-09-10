A Derbyshire thief has been jailed after he failed to comply with a community order

A struggling former homeless man has been jailed after he failed to comply with a community order which had been imposed for a theft, an assault and for failing to attend court.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 4 how Johnathan Charles Dodson, 35, of Pentrich Court, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, had been given a community order after he stole a bottle of rum from Tesco, at Middle Pavement, Chesterfield, assaulted someone and failed to attend court.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “He was overwhelmed by the numerous difficulties he was experiencing at that time and he’s got long-standing issues with drug-use and it remains a problem but the level of consumption has come down.”

The probation service also stated that Dodson has been overwhelmed by circumstances with his offending being linked to drug use including heroin, mamba and crack-cocaine.

Mr Meakin added that Dodson had previously been homeless but is now living with a friend and has a secure address but he is likely to lose this accommodation if he goes to custody.

Dodson admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a previously imposed community order by failing to attend appointments.

And the court dealt with him for the original matters of the theft and the assault at Tesco which had been committed in January and for failing to surrender to custody which had all been subject to the community order.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Despite Dodson’s difficulties, magistrates opted to jail the defendant and stated that they did not feel they could give him a suspended prison sentence because they were not confident he would comply with the probation service.

Dodson was sentenced to six weeks in custody.