A drink-drive biker was caught over the limit during a trip to McDonald’s

A motorcyclist was caught in Chesterfield over the drink-drive limit after a tip-off.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 3 how Anthony Leighton, 20, of High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, had ridden over the limit to McDonald’s at Alma Leisure Park.

A drink-drive breathalyser.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said witnesses said Leighton was drunk and police were alerted.

Leighton admitted he had drunk lager and had gone to McDonald’s on May 18 but he dropped items and someone took his keys.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Karl Meakin, defending, said Leighton had gambled by riding.

Leighton must pay £235 in a fine, a victim surcharge and costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.