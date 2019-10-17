A shoplifter with a heroin addiction stole goods to help buy drugs

A shoplifter admitted targeting two stores because she hoped to steal goods to sell on so she could buy drugs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Amanda Jane Kerry, 50, of Scargill Walk, Eastwood, targeted The Food Warehouse and the Aldi stores at Heanor Retail Park, on High Street.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “She went into Aldi on October 9, about midday, and she was seen selecting various items and she left without making a payment.

“She was stopped and the goods were recovered by a security guard and she went onto The Food Warehouse store and took baby milk and hair products among other things.

“She was captured on CCTV and was stopped by members of staff and she was arrested.”

She told police she had intended to steal because she had no means to buy the goods and she was going to sell them on to pay for drugs.

Kerry also told police she uses four bags of heroin a day and spends about £20 a day on drugs.

The defendant, who is subject to a suspended prison sentence for a previous theft, pleaded guilty to the two thefts.

Defence solicitor Rachel Gowans conceded that Kerry has previous convictions including a number of shop thefts.

She added that after Kerry was released from a custodial sentence she suffered a delay in receiving benefits for six to eight weeks and she was left homeless.

Ms Gowans added that Kerry’s problems started after her mother died and she has been suffering with poor health.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn Kerry’s case for a probation report before sentencing on October 31.