A suspected drink-driver who refused to give a breath sample has been put behind bars

A suspected drink-driver with no insurance has been jailed after he failed to give a breath specimen to police.

Timothy Brian Frost, 43, of Sleetmore Lane, Somercotes, Alfreton, was stopped by police after they became suspicious about the Iveco lorry he was driving, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Pictured is driving offender Timothy Brian Frost, 43, of Sleetmore Lane, Somercotes, Alfreton, who has been jailed for 14 weeks.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on May 14: “Police saw an Iveco lorry driving in Ripley going towards an industrial estate and officers were suspicious and stopped it and Mr Frost was the driver and there was a passenger.”

Mrs Allsop added that Frost smelled of alcohol and he was asked to provide a roadside breath test which indicated a potentially high alcohol reading.

However, Frost refused to provide a specimen of breath at the police station during a formal evidential procedure.

Frost, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample for analysis after the incident on High Holborn Road, at Codnor Gate, Ripley, on April 29.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and admitted committing the offences during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for a matter of violence.

Defence solicitor Chris Hallas said there was no suggestion Frost was stopped by police because his driving had been impaired by alcohol.

Mr Hallas added that Frost had begun offending later in life after he had suffered the loss of his father and has been dealing his depression with alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced Frost to 14 weeks of custody and he was banned from driving for 36 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.