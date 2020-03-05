Anger after 'famous' bird of prey blasted with shotgun in Derbyshire town

A ‘famous’ bird of prey in a Derbyshire town is recovering after being blasted with a shotgun.

One of the famed Belper peregrine falcons is being cared for by vets after being found injured in the town.

The falcon was shot in Belper.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said the young male falcon was spotted injured at Belper’s East Mill and taken by a local resident to a vet in Ashboune where a single shotgun pellet was removed. A second pellet was due to be removed today.

East Mill is a very well-known location for breeding peregrines – the stunning views of the birds and easy accessibility make it one of the most popular places in the UK to watch them.

Tim Birch, Director of Nature Recovery at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said; “This is appalling news - the Belper peregrines are famous, it’s one of the best places to watch and enjoy these amazing birds as they fly at top speed, perform acrobatic aerial displays and raise their young high on the ledges of the Mill building. They are a huge draw for people and it’s shocking that anyone wants to harm them. Thanks to the quick response by a local resident and the vets, we are hopeful that this bird will recover.”

“Derbyshire sadly continues to see some of the UK’s highest levels of bird of prey persecution. We encourage anyone with any information about this or any wildlife or suspected wildlife crime to please contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”