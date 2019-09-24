Angry Derbyshire taxi passenger kicked a cab after a row over a fare

An angry taxi passenger who kicked out at a cabbie’s vehicle after a row over a fare has been ordered to pay compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 23 how Ian Anthony Watson, 33, of High Street, Clay Cross, had been a passenger in a taxi which broke down at a petrol forecourt but a row erupted when a new cab came to pick him up and he demanded his ride home should be free.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Watson’s taxi driver called in a breakdown from Stephenson Place, Chesterfield, and the defendant was told his fare from Chesterfield to the petrol station would be free and he would only need to pay a fare from the petrol station.

However, Mrs Allsop claimed Watson started shouting and swearing at the replacement taxi driver and he became aggressive and said he was not paying.

Watson and the taxi driver got out of the cab, according to Mrs Allsop, and Watson walked off before reappearing and kicking the front of the taxi damaging the front grill of the vehicle.

The defendant claimed he had been waiting 30 minutes for the second taxi and that the new driver had refused to offer him a free fare and had been goading him and had called him a name.

Watson, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on September 9.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Watson accepts kicking and causing damage and accepts becoming angry and frustrated and he mouthed-off to the second taxi driver.

But Ms Sargent added that Watson does not accept that he had been aggressive or abusive from the moment he got in the taxi and the situation only changed after he had asked if the rest of the fare would be free.

Ms Sargent said Watson accepts eventually becoming angry and agitated with the situation and that he went back to the taxi and kicked the car.

Magistrates fined Watson £80 and ordered him to pay a £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £177.77 compensation.