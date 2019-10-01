Appeal after BMW driver 'punched truck driver in face' in Belper dispute

Witnesses are being sought following an allegation that 'one motorist punched another' in Belper.

A 53-year-old man contacted officers to report that at around 9am on Friday, 6 September, he was driving his truck down Bargate Road as a silver BMW 5 series approached in the opposite direction.

Bargate Road. Pic: Google Images.

The drivers got into an altercation about speed and the BMW driver is alleged to have followed the truck along Gibfield Lane, stopped at the junction with the A6, and punched the truck driver in the face, smashing his glasses.

The area was busy at the time and there could be witnesses who have yet to come forward.

A 26-year-old man has been voluntarily interviewed.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

