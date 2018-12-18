Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist, 47, dies in Derbyshire collision

Police investigating a fatal collision in Derbyshire are appealing for witnesses.

At around 8.40am, on Monday, December 17, officers were called to reports of a crash between a black Range Rover and a blue Scout 49 Lexmoto moped in Denby village.

This picture of the scene was tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who was on Church Street at the time and witnessed the collision.

They are especially eager to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV that covers the area where the incident occurred.

Any footage that may be of use should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

Quote the reference number 18000610306 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Darren Parkin, in any correspondence.



https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/motorcyclist-dies-in-derbyshire-crash-1-9497454