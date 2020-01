Police are appealing for help in identifying this man after an assault in Belper.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was assaulted outside the Corn Exchange bar in King Street at 1.30am on Saturday, December 21.

The man was left with cuts to his face after being punched to the head.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured.

He was seen in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 19*681512.