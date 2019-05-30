Arrests after 'unacceptable' incident in Belper town centre

Arrests have been made after 'unacceptable' incident in Belper.

Police were called to reports of 'disorder' in Kings Street, Belper, just before 5pm on Monday (May 27).

Market Place, Belper.

On arrival, officers found a large group of people moving towards the Market Place.

As officers were helping to disperse the group, several arrests were made.

PC Rich Martin, of Derbyshire Police, who attended the incident, said: “The behaviour of a small number of people in Belper town centre on Monday afternoon was unacceptable, and officers worked quickly to diffuse the situation. We are reviewing footage of what took place as our investigations continue.”

Two 18-year-old men from Belper were arrested and received penalty notices for public order offences.

A 21-year-old man from Belper was arrested and received a caution for a public order offence.

Joseph Stewart, 18, of Rowan Court, Belper was arrested and subsequently charged with using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on June 18.

Anyone with any further information is asked to get in touch on 101 with reference 19*271601.

