'Awkward moment' for stolen Mercedes driver who thought police were chasing him in Derbyshire

The driver of a stolen Mercedes tried to escape police when he thought they were chasing him - but they were actually responding to a separate incident.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the Mercedes had been stolen during a burglary and the registration plates had been doctored.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The driver - believing he was being chased by police - tried to flee the scene on the A38 in Derbyshire and started driving dangerously.

But officers - who were actually on their way to a crash scene - caught up with him and arrested him.

The roads policing team described the driver's mistake as an 'awkward moment'.