Banned Derbyshire motorist sent back to prison just two weeks after being released for driving under influence of cocaine

A banned motorist has been sent back to jail just two weeks after being released after he was found driving under the influence of cocaine.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the man was released from prison on March 14 after serving half of a two year sentence for dangerous driving.

He was wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with probation requirements.

The man, who was disqualified from driving until 2022, was caught driving under the influence of cocaine yesterday in Belper.

He has now been sent back to prison.