Banned motorist is forced to do unpaid work after he was caught driving by police

A banned driver was caught by police behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van after he was stopped by police carrying out checks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 9 how Sam Taylor, 27, of Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh, had been driving the van on Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh, when he was stopped by police on July 7.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “The vehicle that was being driven on the afternoon of July 7 had been of interest to police.

“And they stopped it and found the defendant driving and once they established his identification and made checks on him it transpired he was disqualified until October 29, this year.”

Mr Carr added that police established that Taylor was also not insured to drive the vehicle.

Taylor, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Taylor had arrived home after work and when he learned his father had left the van around the corner with an oil leak he decided to move it as a favour for his father.

Magistrates sentenced Taylor to a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.

He was also banned from driving for a further three months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.