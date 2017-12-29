Barmaid assaulted in Belper bar

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in a Belper bar.

On Thursday December 28 at 11.30pm, a woman who was thought to be in Monk Bar on King Street with her father grabbed a barmaid around the neck after the barmaid had refused to serve her.

The woman was described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with brown hair worn in a ponytail. She was wearing a green long coat with a hood and pink trainers.

The man with her was described as 6ft tall with a shaved head, clean shaven and he was wearing a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Sean Davis on 101 quoting reference number 17000566430 or send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.