BMW driver in Belper charged with intent to supply drugs

A BMW driver who was "acting suspiciously" in Belper has been charged with the intent to supply drugs.

Derbyshire Police received information that the BMW was often seen in the town and the driver was acting suspiciously.

Police stopping a BMW.

Police went to Belper on Thursday, 10 October and saw the car being driven along Matlock Road.

Officers stopped the car and searched the driver, who was found in possession of several wraps of drugs.

Awais Mohammed was charged with possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

The 22-year-old of Olivier Street, Derby, appeared before magistrates in Chesterfield the next day, where he was remanded into prison custody.

The BMW was seized.

